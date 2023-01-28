Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $179.22 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

