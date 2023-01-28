Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,230 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after acquiring an additional 419,722 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

