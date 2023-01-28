Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 415 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,916,000 after acquiring an additional 268,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 450,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,755,000 after acquiring an additional 103,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

