Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Peninsula Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PENMF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 214,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,143. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

