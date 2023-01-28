Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Peninsula Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PENMF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 214,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,143. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.