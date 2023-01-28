Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 3,696 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

