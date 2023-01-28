Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,812,000 after buying an additional 1,851,064 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,210 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 771,306 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

