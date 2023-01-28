Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.56. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $172.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

