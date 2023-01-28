Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 2,427 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

