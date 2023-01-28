Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Up 32.8% in January

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 149,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 263,211 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 202,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 950,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Personalis Price Performance
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 148.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Personalis (PSNL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.