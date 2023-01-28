Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Up 32.8% in January

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 149,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 263,211 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 202,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 950,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of PSNL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 192,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. Personalis has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 148.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

