PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 233,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. 511,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,462. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.