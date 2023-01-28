Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Position Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,965 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at about $380,782,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at about $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after buying an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19,420.0% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth approximately $72,253,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The company has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

