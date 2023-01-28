Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $67,760.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at $519,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $67,760.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,087 shares of company stock worth $652,856. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.26. 505,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 19, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts with 8,595 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.