Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $67,760.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at $519,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $67,760.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,087 shares of company stock worth $652,856. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.26. 505,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 19, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts with 8,595 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.