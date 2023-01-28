PLC Ultima (PLCU) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $199,874.75 and $504,102.62 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $412.68 or 0.01793685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars.

