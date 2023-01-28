Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,600 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 237,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 246,267 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

About Plus Therapeutics

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. 207,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.42. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

