Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,909 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Pool worth $24,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 226.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Pool by 204.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pool by 69.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded up $14.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.39. 468,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

