PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $524,109.42 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. PotCoin has a market cap of $524,109.42 and $15,278.55 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00383547 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00028693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016336 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000834 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.