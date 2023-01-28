Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,650,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Premier Biomedical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BIEI remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,439,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,658,355. Premier Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Premier Biomedical
