Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,650,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Premier Biomedical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIEI remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,439,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,658,355. Premier Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Premier Biomedical

Premier Biomedical, Inc is a research-based company, which engages in the development and discovery of medical products. It focuses on the development and distribution of hemp oil based topical pain relief products. The company was founded by Mitchell S. Felder on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

