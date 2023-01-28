PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Short Interest Update

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

NASDAQ PRCT remained flat at $37.53 on Friday. 249,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,622. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $125,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 43,064 shares of company stock worth $1,829,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,649,000 after buying an additional 1,032,091 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after buying an additional 381,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 545,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 582,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.