PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Short Interest Update

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance
NASDAQ PRCT remained flat at $37.53 on Friday. 249,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,622. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $52.40.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,649,000 after buying an additional 1,032,091 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after buying an additional 381,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 545,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 582,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
See Also
