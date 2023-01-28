Profund Advisors LLC Buys 354 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 0.3 %

Ameren stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

