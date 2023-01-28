Prom (PROM) One Day Volume Tops $2.43 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.82 or 0.00020946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $87.93 million and $2.43 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00214123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.98635777 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $4,854,045.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

