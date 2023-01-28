PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

PRTC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.51. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

