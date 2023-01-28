Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 9,729 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Duolingo worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Duolingo by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Duolingo by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 377,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $91,682.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,004.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $91,682.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,004.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $818,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $5,890.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and have sold 33,806 shares worth $2,587,576. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.44.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.