Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5,602.89 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.89 and approximately $181,156.78 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00049820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00215571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,315.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

