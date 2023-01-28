Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5,603.03 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5,603.03 and $181,020.80 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00216135 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002816 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,315.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

