QUASA Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $112.77 million and approximately $129,237.45 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00049515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030133 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004315 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00214537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00150361 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $133,256.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

