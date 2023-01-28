QUINT Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Billion (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00006283 BTC on major exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $3.11 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00400278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.54 or 0.28096573 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00588668 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.