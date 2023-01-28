Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.84. 218,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $54.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 753.52% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $414.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

