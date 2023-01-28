ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,335.90

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $6,335.90 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00385077 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00028699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016323 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.