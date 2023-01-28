Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $116,414,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $742.83. The stock had a trading volume of 417,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $732.39 and its 200 day moving average is $690.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

