Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Relativity Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:RACY remained flat at $12.28 during trading hours on Friday. Relativity Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

