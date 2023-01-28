Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Update

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 223,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RELI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 1,775,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,183. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.