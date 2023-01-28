Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.59. 13,482,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

