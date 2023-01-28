Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCLF. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 91.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 11.9% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 37.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 783,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 212,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $3,017,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 400,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.