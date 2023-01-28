Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $108.42 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.9% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $108,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,299 shares of company stock worth $47,598,960. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

