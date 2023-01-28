Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72,382 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $48,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

