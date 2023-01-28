Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 935,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,408 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $56,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

NYSE:STT opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

