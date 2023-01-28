Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 27,808 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,808 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $75,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after buying an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $314.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.