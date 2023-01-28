Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Up 89.1% in January

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,192.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,192.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,462.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,581.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,104 shares of company stock valued at $299,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RWAY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $532.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.72. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RWAY shares. Hovde Group raised their target price on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

