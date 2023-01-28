Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.07

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.07 and traded as high as C$31.17. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$31.02, with a volume of 225,566 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUS shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.07%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

