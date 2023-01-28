Safeguard Financial LLC Has $27.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 25.8% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

VTV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,110. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.44.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

