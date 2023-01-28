Safeguard Financial LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Safeguard Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.83 and its 200 day moving average is $187.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.

