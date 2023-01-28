Saitama Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Saitama has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $117.50 million and $1.32 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00049388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00216162 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00268801 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,449,335.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

