Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sanofi by 1,744.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,487,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,435,000 after purchasing an additional 503,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

