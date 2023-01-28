Sapphire Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $21.48 million and $5,169.16 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,612.09 or 0.06893274 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00088492 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00057242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

