Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.54

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €130.54 ($141.89) and traded as high as €146.64 ($159.39). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €145.90 ($158.59), with a volume of 601,056 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($211.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €130.74.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

