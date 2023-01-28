Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,772. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

