Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Secom has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.37.
