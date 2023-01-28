Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Secom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Secom has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.