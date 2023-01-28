Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the December 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Select Sands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSDF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Select Sands has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Select Sands Company Profile
