Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

