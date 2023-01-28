SelfKey Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $19.51 million and $1.57 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfKey has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

